DECAPITATED And DESPISED ICON Announce Co-Headlining European / UK Tour For October / November 2022
April 21, 2022, an hour ago
Polish death metal masters Decapitated and their label mates, Canadian death core outfit Despised Icon, team up for a European tour for this fall. They will bring their neck breaking set lists to 22 cities in 11 countries and the two headliners will rotate every night on the last slot.
Decapitated´s Vogg comments: "Boom!!! This lineup is just insane!!! That is what we have been waiting for for the last few years. We are proud to bring this sickest co-headlining tour to 22 cities in Europe alongside Despised Icon, Brand of Sacrifice, Distant, and Viscera. You can still expect to hear the 25th anniversary tour setlist plus the new tracks from the upcoming Cancer Culture album. We will prepare the most deadly set you can imagine.Get your tickets now and see you soon, people! "
Frontman Alex Erian from Despised Icon adds: "Our first tour in literally three years. To say we're excited would be an understatement. We hand picked every band on this tour and look forward to finally crushing the stage with the almighty Decapitated. See you this Fall."
Tickets will go on sale on Friday, April 22nd at 11:00am CET here. Dates are as follows:
October
29 - Hannover, Germany - Faust
30 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof
31 - Brussels, Belgium - Botanique
November
1 - London. UK - The Electric Ballroom
2 - Bristol, UK - SWX
3 - Birmingham, UK - The Mill
4 - Glasgow, UK - Garage
5 - Manchester, UK - Damnation Fest (without BOS, Viscera)
6 - Paris, France - La Machine du Moulin Rouge
7 - Lyon, France - CCO
8 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
9 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
10 - Milan, Italy - Slaughter Club
11 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Orto Bar
12 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer Kert
13 - Prague, Czech Republic - Meet Factory
14 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima
15 - Leipzig, Germany - Felsenkeller
16 - Berlin, Germany - SO36
17 - Hamburg, Germany - Gruenspan
18 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013
19 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix