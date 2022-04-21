DECAPITATED And DESPISED ICON Announce Co-Headlining European / UK Tour For October / November 2022

Polish death metal masters Decapitated and their label mates, Canadian death core outfit Despised Icon, team up for a European tour for this fall. They will bring their neck breaking set lists to 22 cities in 11 countries and the two headliners will rotate every night on the last slot.

Decapitated´s Vogg comments: "Boom!!! This lineup is just insane!!! That is what we have been waiting for for the last few years. We are proud to bring this sickest co-headlining tour to 22 cities in Europe alongside Despised Icon, Brand of Sacrifice, Distant, and Viscera. You can still expect to hear the 25th anniversary tour setlist plus the new tracks from the upcoming Cancer Culture album. We will prepare the most deadly set you can imagine.Get your tickets now and see you soon, people! "

Frontman Alex Erian from Despised Icon adds: "Our first tour in literally three years. To say we're excited would be an understatement. We hand picked every band on this tour and look forward to finally crushing the stage with the almighty Decapitated. See you this Fall."

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, April 22nd at 11:00am CET here. Dates are as follows:

October

29 - Hannover, Germany - Faust

30 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

31 - Brussels, Belgium - Botanique

November

1 - London. UK - The Electric Ballroom

2 - Bristol, UK - SWX

3 - Birmingham, UK - The Mill

4 - Glasgow, UK - Garage

5 - Manchester, UK - Damnation Fest (without BOS, Viscera)

6 - Paris, France - La Machine du Moulin Rouge

7 - Lyon, France - CCO

8 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

9 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

10 - Milan, Italy - Slaughter Club

11 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Orto Bar

12 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer Kert

13 - Prague, Czech Republic - Meet Factory

14 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima

15 - Leipzig, Germany - Felsenkeller

16 - Berlin, Germany - SO36

17 - Hamburg, Germany - Gruenspan

18 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013

19 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix