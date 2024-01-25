DECAPITATED And SEPTICFLESH Announce North American Co-Headline Tour With Support From KATAKLYSM, ALLEGAEON
January 25, 2024, an hour ago
This spring, death metal fans will be treated to an epic night of music on the Cancel Culture Over North America 2024 tour.
Death metal paragons, Decapitated (pictured at top), and symphonic death metallers SepticFlesh (pictured below) are heading on a 30-day co-billing trek with melodic death metal syndicate and labelmates, Kataklysm as direct support.
The tour will commence on April 16 in Santa Ana and will make stops in Atlanta, Toronto, and Minneapolis before concluding in Los Angeles on May 19. Joining the bands as openers are technical melodic death metal band Allegaeon.
General admission tickets for the tour will go on sale on Monday, January, 29 at 7 AM, PST / 10 AM, EST.
Tour dates:
April
16 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory
17 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater
18 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
19 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater
20 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
21 - Austin, TX - Come and Take it Live
23 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
24 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)
25 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819
26 - Wilmington, DE - The Queen
27 - Hartford, CT - The Webster
28 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw
29 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
May
1 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial Bell
2 - Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theater
3 - Toronto, ON - The Phoenix
4 - Pittsburgh, PA - Preserving Underground
5 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere's Entertainment Center
6 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall
7 - Louisville, KY - Headliners Music Hall
8 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
10 - Minneapolis, MN - Green Room
11 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theater
12 - Saskatoon, SK - Louis (USSU)
13 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room
14 - Calgary, AB - The Back Alley
16 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater
17 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater
18 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge
19 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720
(Decapitated photo - Maciej Hevi Janas; Septic Flesh photo - Stella Mouzi)