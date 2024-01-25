DECAPITATED And SEPTICFLESH Announce North American Co-Headline Tour With Support From KATAKLYSM, ALLEGAEON

This spring, death metal fans will be treated to an epic night of music on the Cancel Culture Over North America 2024 tour.

Death metal paragons, Decapitated (pictured at top), and symphonic death metallers SepticFlesh (pictured below) are heading on a 30-day co-billing trek with melodic death metal syndicate and labelmates, Kataklysm as direct support.

The tour will commence on April 16 in Santa Ana and will make stops in Atlanta, Toronto, and Minneapolis before concluding in Los Angeles on May 19. Joining the bands as openers are technical melodic death metal band Allegaeon.

General admission tickets for the tour will go on sale on Monday, January, 29 at 7 AM, PST / 10 AM, EST.

Tour dates:

April

16 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

17 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater

18 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

19 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

20 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

21 - Austin, TX - Come and Take it Live

23 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

24 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)

25 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819

26 - Wilmington, DE - The Queen

27 - Hartford, CT - The Webster

28 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

29 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

May

1 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial Bell

2 - Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theater

3 - Toronto, ON - The Phoenix

4 - Pittsburgh, PA - Preserving Underground

5 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere's Entertainment Center

6 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall

7 - Louisville, KY - Headliners Music Hall

8 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

10 - Minneapolis, MN - Green Room

11 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theater

12 - Saskatoon, SK - Louis (USSU)

13 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room

14 - Calgary, AB - The Back Alley

16 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater

17 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

18 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge

19 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

(Decapitated photo - Maciej Hevi Janas; Septic Flesh photo - Stella Mouzi)