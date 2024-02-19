DECAPITATED Guitarist VOGG Announces Departure From MACHINE HEAD - "I'll Always Cherish The Crazy Moments We Shared Together"

Decapitated guitarist Wacław "Vogg" Kiełtyka, who joined Machine Head for the band in 2019 for the Burn My Eyes 25th Anniversary Tour, has checked in with the following update:

"I've been getting a lot of questions lately about my role as the Machine Head guitarist. So, I wanted to give you all a quick update on what's been going on. The South American tour was my last with MH. Hope that clears things up for you. It was bound to happen sooner or later, as both Decapitated and Machine Head are active bands these days. So, it's no surprise that some tours overlap.

Decapitated is my absolute No. 1 band, and we have some incredible plans coming up. We are all set to hit the US again and embark on a European tour this year. That's not all; we also have some exciting shows and a studio session lined up that I just can't wait for!

I just wanted to thank Rob, Joseph, Jared, Matt, and all the amazing crew members I had the pleasure of working with during my time at MH. I can't thank you enough for the incredible opportunities and experiences that I had there. I'll always cherish the crazy moments we shared together. I hope that MH continues to thrive in the future.

As for me, I'm focusing on the new Decap stuff but I’m also still ready to help out in case of any tour emergencies for other bands."

Machine Head frontman / founder Robb Flynn commented on Vogg's departure, saying "Much respect, Vogg. We were / are very fortunate to have had you for the time that we did. Absolute best with the future with the mighty Decapitated, and all the best to Gosia and the girls."

This spring, death metal fans will be treated to an epic night of music on the Cancel Culture Over North America 2024 tour.

Death metal paragons, Decapitated (pictured at top), and symphonic death metallers SepticFlesh (pictured below) are heading on a 30-day co-billing trek with melodic death metal syndicate and labelmates, Kataklysm as direct support.

The tour will commence on April 16 in Santa Ana and will make stops in Atlanta, Toronto, and Minneapolis before concluding in Los Angeles on May 19. Joining the bands as openers are technical melodic death metal band Allegaeon.

General admission tickets for the tour will go on sale on Monday, January, 29 at 7 AM, PST / 10 AM, EST.

Tour dates:

April

16 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

17 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater

18 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

19 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

20 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

21 - Austin, TX - Come and Take it Live

23 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

24 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)

25 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819

26 - Wilmington, DE - The Queen

27 - Hartford, CT - The Webster

28 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

29 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

May

1 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial Bell

2 - Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theater

3 - Toronto, ON - The Phoenix

4 - Pittsburgh, PA - Preserving Underground

5 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere's Entertainment Center

6 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall

7 - Louisville, KY - Headliners Music Hall

8 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

10 - Minneapolis, MN - Green Room

11 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theater

12 - Saskatoon, SK - Louis (USSU)

13 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room

14 - Calgary, AB - The Back Alley

16 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater

17 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

18 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge

19 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720