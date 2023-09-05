DECAPITATED Live At Summer Breeze 2023; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Set Streaming

September 5, 2023, 45 minutes ago

news decapitated black death

DECAPITATED Live At Summer Breeze 2023; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Set Streaming

On August 19th, Polish technical death metallers Decapitated performed at the 2023 edition of Germany's Summer Breeze festival. You can now watch professionally-filmed footage of the band's full set, courtesy of ARTE Concert.

Setlist:

"Cancer Culture"
"Just A Cigarette"
"Earth Scar"
"No Cure"
"Hours As Battlegrounds"
"Last Supper"
"Day 69"
"Spheres Of Madness"
"Nine Steps"
"Never"
"Iconoclast"
"Postorganic"

Decapitated released their diverse follow-up to 2017’s Anticult, entitled Cancer Culture, on May 27th, 2022 via Nuclear Blast. 

Tracklisting:

"From The Nothingness With Love"
"Cancer Culture"
"Just A Cigarette"
"No Cure"
"Hello Death"
"Iconoclast"
"Suicidal Space Programme"
"Locked"
"Hours As Battlegrounds"
"Last Supper"

"Iconoclast" video

"Hello Death" video

"Cancer Culture" video:

Lineup:

Waclaw ‘Vogg’ Kieltyka - guitars
Rafał "Rasta" Piotrowski - vocals
James Stewart - drums
Paweł Pasek - bass (live)



