DECAPITATED Live At Summer Breeze 2023; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Set Streaming

On August 19th, Polish technical death metallers Decapitated performed at the 2023 edition of Germany's Summer Breeze festival. You can now watch professionally-filmed footage of the band's full set, courtesy of ARTE Concert.

Setlist:

"Cancer Culture"

"Just A Cigarette"

"Earth Scar"

"No Cure"

"Hours As Battlegrounds"

"Last Supper"

"Day 69"

"Spheres Of Madness"

"Nine Steps"

"Never"

"Iconoclast"

"Postorganic"

Decapitated released their diverse follow-up to 2017’s Anticult, entitled Cancer Culture, on May 27th, 2022 via Nuclear Blast.

Tracklisting:

"From The Nothingness With Love"

"Cancer Culture"

"Just A Cigarette"

"No Cure"

"Hello Death"

"Iconoclast"

"Suicidal Space Programme"

"Locked"

"Hours As Battlegrounds"

"Last Supper"

"Iconoclast" video

"Hello Death" video

"Cancer Culture" video:

Lineup:

Waclaw ‘Vogg’ Kieltyka - guitars

Rafał "Rasta" Piotrowski - vocals

James Stewart - drums

Paweł Pasek - bass (live)