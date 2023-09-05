DECAPITATED Live At Summer Breeze 2023; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Set Streaming
September 5, 2023, 45 minutes ago
On August 19th, Polish technical death metallers Decapitated performed at the 2023 edition of Germany's Summer Breeze festival. You can now watch professionally-filmed footage of the band's full set, courtesy of ARTE Concert.
Setlist:
"Cancer Culture"
"Just A Cigarette"
"Earth Scar"
"No Cure"
"Hours As Battlegrounds"
"Last Supper"
"Day 69"
"Spheres Of Madness"
"Nine Steps"
"Never"
"Iconoclast"
"Postorganic"
Decapitated released their diverse follow-up to 2017’s Anticult, entitled Cancer Culture, on May 27th, 2022 via Nuclear Blast.
Tracklisting:
"From The Nothingness With Love"
"Cancer Culture"
"Just A Cigarette"
"No Cure"
"Hello Death"
"Iconoclast"
"Suicidal Space Programme"
"Locked"
"Hours As Battlegrounds"
"Last Supper"
"Iconoclast" video
"Hello Death" video
"Cancer Culture" video:
Lineup:
Waclaw ‘Vogg’ Kieltyka - guitars
Rafał "Rasta" Piotrowski - vocals
James Stewart - drums
Paweł Pasek - bass (live)