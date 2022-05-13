DECAPITATED Release New Single "Just A Cigarette"; Official Video Streaming

Decapitated will release their diverse follow-up to 2017’s Anticult, entitled Cancer Culture, on May 27 via Nuclear Blast. Today, we get yet another taste of what Cancer Culture has to offer, with their newest single, “Just A Cigarette”.

Guitarist and songwriter Vogg comments on the song as follows: "'Just A Cigarette' is a powerful, epic, melodic death metal song about human life expectations and death. It was the first song I wrote for the Cancer Culture, which shaped the whole album. To present the track even more and affect the listeners' senses, we wanted to deliver it with a great piece of art. For this occasion, we teamed up with the Polish artist Marcin Białas, who let us use his fantastic gravure prints, which we used in our video as well."

Cancer Culture comes in many beautiful formats that make every fan's heart beat faster!

Pre-order/pre-save the album here.

Tracklisting:

"From The Nothingness With Love"

"Cancer Culture"

"Just A Cigarette"

"No Cure"

"Hello Death"

"Iconoclast"

"Suicidal Space Programme"

"Locked"

"Hours As Battlegrounds"

"Last Supper"

"Hello Death" video

"Cancer Culture" video:

The band is also pleased to announce re-scheduled Irish/UK dates for their 25th Anniversary Tour, which was recently postponed due to the ongoing pandemic situation. The masterly death metallers will hit the stages throughout this March and April, accompanied by new special guests Signs Of The Swarm and Harbinger.

Find the band's tour itinerary here.

Lineup:

Waclaw ‘Vogg’ Kieltyka - guitars

Rafał "Rasta" Piotrowski - vocals

James Stewart - drums

Paweł Pasek - bass (live)