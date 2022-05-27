DECAPITATED Release New Single / Video "Iconoclast" Featuring MACHINE HEAD Frontman ROBB FLYNN; Cancer Culture Album Out Today

Poland's Decapitated have released their diverse follow-up to 2017’s Anticult, entitled Cancer Culture, today (May 27th) via Nuclear Blast.

Guitarist and songwriter Vogg states: "Cancer Culture is out today!!! We've been waiting for this special moment for a very long time. It seems like ages, five years since our latest release, Anticult, sixteen months of working on the Cancer Culture album and waiting almost a year to be able to share it with you finally.

You can expect to hear various tracks, outstanding production, fantastic artwork, and of course, as always, something you have not likely to hear on the Decapitated album before.

To celebrate this day, we decided to release a video for 'Iconoclast'. For this occasion, we returned to the studio where all had started, where we recorded drums for the album, to feel an incredible energy and cool vibes again, while making the video. As you probably know, we have an exceptional guest, the metal legend and friend of ours, one and only Robb Flynn (Machine Head). His part of the track became one of my favorite parts of this album.

It's a huge honor to have Robb in this project, and I hope you will dig a song. It's a different song, not blasting madness as most of the songs on this record but still powerful, fast, and crushing.

We are giving you today the Cancer Culture. Decapitated is back, strong and alive! From pain to strength! Enjoy!"

Flynn comments on the collaboration as follows:"When Vogg asked me to sing on this Decapitated track, I was honored to jam with pioneers and such insane musicians. When he sent the track I was blown away at this incredible melodic section in the middle. When he told me the song was called Iconoclast, I knew exactly what needed to be said. An Iconoclast is 'a destroyer of images used in religious worship.' This song had to address the hateful, growing fascist Evangelical movement growing around the world. The cruel men who wish to hide their cruelty under a cloak of faith and zealotry."

Tracklisting:

"From The Nothingness With Love"

"Cancer Culture"

"Just A Cigarette"

"No Cure"

"Hello Death"

"Iconoclast"

"Suicidal Space Programme"

"Locked"

"Hours As Battlegrounds"

"Last Supper"

"Iconoclast" video

"Hello Death" video

"Cancer Culture" video:

The band is also pleased to announce re-scheduled Irish/UK dates for their 25th Anniversary Tour, which was recently postponed due to the ongoing pandemic situation. The masterly death metallers will hit the stages throughout this March and April, accompanied by new special guests Signs Of The Swarm and Harbinger.

Find the band's tour itinerary here.

Lineup:

Waclaw ‘Vogg’ Kieltyka - guitars

Rafał "Rasta" Piotrowski - vocals

James Stewart - drums

Paweł Pasek - bass (live)