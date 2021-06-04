DECAPITATED Release The First Damned Demo Collection; "Cemeteral Gardens" Music Video Streaming

Polish tech death metal virtuosos, Decapitated, have released their early demos in a carefully handpicked collection called The First Damned. Order the album in various editions here.

Vogg states: "Here we go! The First Damned - our first steps that we did as teenagers. I'm proud of this release in all these formats and amazing layouts together with the best metal label these days, Nuclear Blast Records. Check it out: No re-mastering, no-remixes, no bullshit. Raw and deadly as it was back then. Enjoy."

Evoking the spirits of wild times, the band releases a video for the song "Cemeteral Gardens", featuring some old video content from the early days of Decapitated. Watch the video below.

The First Damned is physically available as digipak, black LP, white/black splatter LP [band exclusive], cassette [band exclusive], and white/black marbled LP [mailorder + wholesale exclusive].

Tracklisting:

The Eye Of Horus Demo, 1998

"Intro"

"The Eye Of Horus"

"Blessed"

"The First Damned"

"Nine Steps"

"Danse Macabre"

"Mandatory Suicide"

Cemeteral Gardens Demo, 1997

"Intro"

"Destiny"

"Way Of Salvation"

"Ereshkigal"

"Cemeteral Gardens"

"Cemeteral Gardens" video:

"Destiny" (Demo, 1997):

Formed in 1996, Polish tech death masters Decapitated built a reputation over the years as one of the international leaders of their genre. Over their nearly 20-year career, Decapitated has released seven studio albums, which are considered to be some of the most influential death metal releases of the 21st century.

Decapitated are:

Waclaw "Vogg" Kieltyka - Guitars

Rafal "Rasta" Piotrowski - Vocals

James Stewart - Drums

(Photo - Robert Zembrzycki)