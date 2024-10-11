DECAPITATED Singer Leaves Band; Replacement Announced

Poland's Decapitated have announced the departure of singer Rafał "Rasta" Piotrowski, as well as his replacement. Earlier today, the band shared the following update via social media:

"It’s been a while since we’ve had an update, but as the saying goes, good things take time! We’re thrilled to announce that Sauron, our original vocalist, will be re-joining us in Manchester for Damnation Festival A Night Of Salvation. He’ll be performing some of the band’s classic tracks—songs that have already become iconic and helped define a generation. We couldn’t be more excited to have Sauron’s powerful voice back on stage and to share this special moment with you, our loyal fans!

At the same time, we have some bittersweet news: Rasta is stepping down as the band’s vocalist. We want to take a moment to thank him for his 14 years of dedication. He’s been a huge part of Decapitated's journey, and we’re incredibly grateful for all he’s contributed. We wish him nothing but the best in his future endeavors."

Rasta's states: "The time has come for me to leave Decapitated. After all these years with the band this was a difficult decision for me to make.

"It has been an incredible journey with many great memories and I would like to thank every single person I have met along the way - to the band, our collaborators and to everyone that worked with and supported us during my time. It was awesome to be a part of Decap and to see the band flourish over the years. I wish them all the best.

"To the best fans in the world - thank you for your enduring support. Your passion and energy has always been my fuel and performing for you around the planet has been the greatest privilege of all. AIl the best and stay in touch!

Decapitated adds: "Looking to the future, we’re excited to introduce our new vocalist, Eemeli Bodde. Some of you might know him from his work with Finland’s Mors Subita or his involvement in the soundtrack for the cult film Heavy Trip. Eemeli brings an incredible voice and an electrifying stage presence, and we can’t wait for you to experience the energy he’ll bring to the band.

"He’ll make his debut at A Night Of Salvation, and we hope you’ll join us for what promises to be an unforgettable show!"