DECREPIT BIRTH Drummer SAMUS PAULICELLI Performs CHILDREN OF BODOM's "Silent Night, Bodom Night" (Video)

Decrepit Birth drummer Samus Paulicelli, who runs a YouTube channel under the name 66Samus, has shared his playthrough of Children Of Bodom's "Silent Night, Bodom Night".

The song is taken from Children Of Bodom's second album, hatebreeder, released in 2005.

Back in June 2022, The Haunted guitarist Ola Englund recently shared a video to his YouTube channel featuring himself learning how to play the Children Of Bodom classic, "Are You Dead Yet?". He teamed up with Paulicelli for an instrumental cover of the song. Check it out below.