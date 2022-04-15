DECREPIT BIRTH Drummer SAMUS PAULICELLI Performs DREAM THEATER's "The Dance Of Eternity"... But It's Faster (Video)

April 15, 2022, 42 minutes ago

Decrepit Birth drummer Samus Paulicelli, who runs a YouTube channel under the name 66Samus, has shared his playthrough of Dream Theater's classic instrumental, "The Dance Of Eternity", only it's faster.

Samus: "This was one of the most challenging videos I've ever filmed. Took me 3 attempts to nail it in a single take."

"The Dance Of Eternity" is taken from Dream Theater's 199 album, Scenes From A Memory



