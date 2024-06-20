DECREPIT BIRTH Drummer SAMUS PAULICELLI Shares Drumeo Studio Vlog

Decrepit Birth drummer Samus Paulicelli, who runs a YouTube channel under the name 66Samus, has shared a new vlog documenting his recent visit to the Drumeo studio, located in Abbotsford, British Columbia.

Drumeo has been building its brand for over 10 years and has become an industry leader in the field of online music education. Go to the official Drumeo website here to check out the programns they have on offer.