DEE SNIDER And Family Win $25,000 US For National Coalition For Homeless Veterans On Celebrity Family Feud

It was announced back in March that Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider and his family had wrapped filming an appearance on the syndicated television game show Celebrity Family Feud, for ABC, during which teams earn money for a chosen charity. Snider Tweeted a photo on the day from the taping, with the caption: "Well, today was an interesting day...." He later added: "This was the first time Celebrity Family Feud had a heavy metal/rock FAMILY on the show! #represent."

The episode aired on June 20th on ABC, with Snider and his family taking on NFL Hall Of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw and his family, dubbed The Bradshaw Bunch. Snider's family won $25,000 US for National Coalition for Homeless Veterans.

Check out clips from the episode below.