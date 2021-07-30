DEE SNIDER Debuts Music Video For New Track "Down But Never Out"; Leave A Scar Album Out Now; Looney Tunes In-Store Signing Session Announced

Dee Snider has released his fifth full-length album, Leave A Scar, via Napalm Records. Today, Dee releases a video for the charging heavy metal rallying cry, "Down But Never Out".

Snider says about “Down But Never Out”: "I pride myself on the fact that throughout the decades, my music has always tried to not only push back against all oppressors (in this case Covid-19), but also lift people up and encourage them to fight back. 'Down But Never Out' is a perfect example of this ethos."

To commemorate the release, Snider recently announced a streaming event for his fans, available now. All ticket buyers will gain access to the concert stream, as well as on-demand access to any and all content from the event for a 30-day period.

The concert stream features a very special concert from Snider performing live in New York back on June 12. Tickets for the stream are available here.

Just announced - Dee Snider will also take part in a special in-store appearance and autograph signing at Looney Tunes Record Store in West Babylon, NY on August 17. The event starts at 7 PM and tickets are available here.

Starting tonight at 4 PM, ET/1 PM, PT, Dee will join SiriusXM host Jose Mangin for an interview and takeover on Liquid Metal (channel 40)! Dee talks about working with Jamey Jasta on the album, how the last year and a half made him want to do another metal release, what it was like being a part of Cobra Kai Netflix’s hit TV series, how his family raised money for homeless veterans by winning Celebrity Family Feud, and much more. Dee will be on Liquid Metal every hour Friday-Sunday setting up a new song from Leave A Scar, and every 1-3 hours Monday-Thursday.

Like a scar itself, Leave A Scar is an illuminating plentitude of angst etched in time – serving as a musical refuge and expressive output for Dee. But in turn, this auditory time capsule written to express the anger, unease and pain he experienced during lockdown emerges as not only blisteringly heavy, but relentlessly powerful. Each of the 12 tracks on Leave A Scar not only further bolster Dee Snider’s position as one of the most celebrated frontmen of all time, showcasing that his vocal delivery and commanding swagger is as strong as ever, but that he is nowhere near stopping.

Dee Snider says about Leave A Scar: “By the end of 2020, I knew I not only had to get back into the studio, but for the first time since the '90s, I wanted – no, needed – to be a part of the writing process. I reached out to my producer Jamey Jasta and told him I was ready to make another record. Leave a Scar is filled with messages to and for the silent voices in the world who need someone to speak out on their behalf. This is my purpose.”

Jamey Jasta says regarding working with Dee Snider again: “Getting to work with Dee again has been incredible! The power and range in his vocals on this album really shine. Not only is he an American treasure and staple in the rock/metal community, he’s a truly original voice and talent like no other. Combine that with the metallic prowess of the Bellmore bros + Russell Pzütto and Nick Petrino, you get a rockin’ metal recipe that even the most "Dee-hard" SMF’ers will surely love!”

Leave A Scar is available in North America in the following formats:

- CD Jewel Case

- 1LP Gatefold BLACK

- 1LP Gatefold RED

- 1LP Gatefold GOLD (Napalm Mailorder only – limited to 400)

- 1LP Gatefold SPLATTER RED/BLUE/WHITE (Napalm Mailorder only – limited to 300)

- Dee-Hard 1LP Gatefold Edition RED/BLACK Marbled - LP size Album Art Patch & Slipmat (Napalm Mailorder only – limited to 200)

- Dee-Lux Wooden Box Edition: JC, 7" Single, Leather Wristband, Logo Pin (Napalm Mailorder only – limited to 500)

- Digital Album

Tracklisting:

"I Gotta Rock (Again)"

"All Or Nothing More"

"Down But Never Out"

"Before I Go"

"Open Season"

"Silent Battles"

"Crying For Your Life"

"In For The Kill"

"Time To Choose"

"S.H.E."

"The Reckoning"

"Stand"

Band lineup:

Dee Snider - Vocals

Charlie Bellmore - Guitar & Background Vocals

Nick Bellmore - Drums

Russell Pzütto - Bass & Background Vocals

Nick Petrino - Guitar & Background Vocals

