DEE SNIDER - New Solo Album To Feature Guest Appearance By CANNIBAL CORPSE Vocalist GEORGE "CORPSEGRINDER" FISHER

Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider has posted an update on forthcoming solo album, Leave A Scar, via Twitter, revealing it will feature a guest appearance by Cannibal Corpse vocalist George "Corpsegrinder" Fisher on one song.

HOLY HELL!! Just heard mix of a duet (if you can call something this brutal that) with me and #corpsegrinder of Cannibal Corpse for my next album! “Time to Chose” is BEYOND HEAVY! @jameyjasta @CorpseOfficial #HAAAAAARD !!! — Dee Snider🇺🇸 (@deesnider) March 10, 2021

Snider recently appeared on New York radio station Q104.3 FM, and revealed not only the title of his forthcoming solo album, but also details of an impending video.

"My new album is going to be called Leave A Scar, and it's coming out on Napalm Records in July," says Snider. "It is very heavy, but there are some surprises on there that I think people are gonna really be excited about. My first video is for a song I wrote called 'I Gotta Rock (Again)'. I felt compelled to make a statement. But the video is going to be an ode to the concerts that have been missed," because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The complete 40 minute interview, during which Dee talks about Twisted Sister, Alice Cooper, "retirement," life in Belize, and more can be enjoyed below.

In February, Snider, took to social media to issue an update on his forthcoming solo album.

Says Snider: "Today I recorded a song inspired by my taking on trolls on social media. @jameyjasta & @charliebellmore came up with the idea & chorus lyrics for "Open Season" & I ran with it the rest of the way. No loss for words here. Opening line: "Hey mutha fucker are you kidding me?!"

— Dee Snider🇺🇸 (@deesnider) February 2, 2021





Snider previously shared the names of two brand new songs from his as yet untitled solo album, they are - "All Or Nothing More" and "Before I Go". Dee described these two as, "Pretty fucking great songs!"

Snider also said, "We've got 13, possibly 14 songs. They won't all be on the album. There'll be bonus tracks, things like that; some things may not even get used. You over-record so you can pick your best, say ten, for the album."

Snider's last solo album, For The Love Of Metal, was released in 2018 via Napalm Records. Produced by Hatebreed vocalist Jamey Jasta, it featured contributions from Howard Jones (ex-Killswitch Engage), Mark Morton (Lamb Of God), Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy), Joel Grind and Nick Bellmore (Toxic Holocaust) and Charlie Bellmore (Kingdom Of Sorrow).