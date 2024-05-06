DEE SNIDER Performs TWISTED SISTER Classics With BRET MICHAELS' Backing Band At M3 Rock Festival 2024 (Video)

M3 Rock Festival celebrated its 15th anniversary in 2024 with a full weekend of performances at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland on May 4 and May 5, 2024.

Poison frontman Bret Michaels performed a solo show at M3 on May 5th, and during his set he gave up the stage to Twisted Sister legend Dee Snider for the band's classics "We're Not Gonna Take It" and "I Wanna Rock". Check out the fan-filmed video below.

Over the past 15 years, M3 has become more than a festival; it's an '80s arena rock experience. Drawing diehard fans from six continents, 30 countries, and every state, M3 has evolved into an annual pilgrimage for those who grew up with '80s rock (a genre of music now referred to as the "new classic rock") as well as for younger fans who embrace the fun and excitement of the glam metal era.

M3 Rock Festival has become an annual pilgrimage for fans of 1980s rock, with up to 15,000 fans attending the event per day.