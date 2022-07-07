DEE SNIDER - Pro-Shot Video Of Bloodstock Open Air 2019 Show Streaming
July 7, 2022, 44 minutes ago
Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider performed at the Bloodstock Open Air Metal in 2019 on the Ronnie James Dio Stage. Pro-shot footage of his entire show is now streaming via YouTube. Check it out below.
Setlist:
"Lies Are a Business"
"Tomorrow's No Concern"
"You Can't Stop Rock 'n' Roll"
"American Made"
"Under the Blade"
"Become the Storm"
"We're Not Gonna Take It"
"For the Love of Metal"
"Burn in Hell"
"I Wanna Rock"