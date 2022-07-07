DEE SNIDER - Pro-Shot Video Of Bloodstock Open Air 2019 Show Streaming

Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider performed at the Bloodstock Open Air Metal in 2019 on the Ronnie James Dio Stage. Pro-shot footage of his entire show is now streaming via YouTube. Check it out below.

Setlist:

"Lies Are a Business"

"Tomorrow's No Concern"

"You Can't Stop Rock 'n' Roll"

"American Made"

"Under the Blade"

"Become the Storm"

"We're Not Gonna Take It"

"For the Love of Metal"

"Burn in Hell"

"I Wanna Rock"