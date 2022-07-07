DEE SNIDER - Pro-Shot Video Of Bloodstock Open Air 2019 Show Streaming

July 7, 2022, 44 minutes ago

news dee snider twisted sister heavy metal

DEE SNIDER - Pro-Shot Video Of Bloodstock Open Air 2019 Show Streaming

Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider performed at the Bloodstock Open Air Metal in 2019 on the Ronnie James Dio Stage. Pro-shot footage of his entire show is now streaming via YouTube. Check it out below.

Setlist:

"Lies Are a Business"
"Tomorrow's No Concern"
"You Can't Stop Rock 'n' Roll"
"American Made"
"Under the Blade"
"Become the Storm"
"We're Not Gonna Take It"
"For the Love of Metal"
"Burn in Hell"
"I Wanna Rock"



Featured Audio

MEXICAN APE-LORD - “Keep Hammering”

MEXICAN APE-LORD - “Keep Hammering”

Featured Video

THIRTEEN GOATS - "Return To Ruin"

THIRTEEN GOATS - "Return To Ruin"

Latest Reviews