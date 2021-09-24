DEE SNIDER Recalls TWISTED SISTER Supporting IRON MAIDEN On Powerslave Tour - "That's When Tours Were Tours, And Men Were Men"; Audio

Zoran Theodorovic of MetalgodZradiO recently spoke with Dee Snider about a number of topics. You can hear the chat below.

On playing with Iron Maiden on the Powerslave Tour at Long Beach, California's Long Beach Arena: "That's when tours were tours and men were men okay. There was no hair metal, it was just metal you know. In 84, when we toured with Maiden, it had not been branded hair metal you know, so Mötley Crüe toured with Ozzy and that tour was one of the great tours. Five nights, sold out at the Long Beach Arena and if you remember, you know, we would open and it was packed when we hit the stage, it was packed, usually the opening band, you know people show up late, no everybody was able to see Twisted, they were there to see Maiden it was one of the great concerts."

On opening for Dio: "I love Dio and I love Ronnie, but when we toured with Dio, they wouldn't move any of their equipment so we were forced onto the lip of the stage, in front of the lights so you couldn't see us. We got no spotlights, they reduced the pa, that's the way a lot of those old bands did it you know."

On what he misses about playing in Twisted Sister: "The thing I miss, is the gang mentality you know, us against the world kind of thing. Twisted Sister was famously, had our Twisted Sister colors, we called them motorcycle jackets we wore. Black Label got it from us, Bon Jovi took on their album cover, they got it from Twisted, they're all Twisted fans. So we used to walk around like, like we felt like we were a gang and uh you know, and sometimes you went into a new town, you were grossly outnumbered and uh it was nice to have your boys standing by you."

Snider's fifth full-length album, Leave A Scar, is available via Napalm Records. Order here.

