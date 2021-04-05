DEE SNIDER - Release Date For New Album Confirmed

On March 4th, Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider appeared on New York radio station Q104.3 FM, and revealed not only the title of his forthcoming solo album, which is Leave A Scar. Word has come down that the album will be released on July 30th via Napalm Records.

"My new album is going to be called Leave A Scar, and it's coming out on Napalm Records in July," said Snider in the Q104.3 FM interview. "It is very heavy, but there are some surprises on there that I think people are gonna really be excited about. My first video is for a song I wrote called 'I Gotta Rock (Again)'. I felt compelled to make a statement. But the video is going to be an ode to the concerts that have been missed," because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The complete 40 minute interview, during which Dee talks about Twisted Sister, Alice Cooper, "retirement," life in Belize, and more can be enjoyed below.

In February, Dee Snider, took to social media to issue an update on his forthcoming solo album.

Says Snider: "Today I recorded a song inspired by my taking on trolls on social media. @jameyjasta & @charliebellmore came up with the idea & chorus lyrics for "Open Season" & I ran with it the rest of the way. No loss for words here. Opening line: "Hey mutha fucker are you kidding me?!"

Snider previously shared the names of two brand new songs from his as yet untitled solo album, they are - "All Or Nothing More" and "Before I Go". Dee described these two as, "Pretty fucking great songs!"

Snider also said, "We've got 13, possibly 14 songs. They won't all be on the album. There'll be bonus tracks, things like that; some things may not even get used. You over-record so you can pick your best, say ten, for the album."

Snider's last solo album, For The Love Of Metal, was released in 2018 via Napalm Records. Produced by Hatebreed vocalist Jamey Jasta, it featured contributions from Howard Jones (ex-Killswitch Engage), Mark Morton (Lamb Of God), Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy), Joel Grind and Nick Bellmore (Toxic Holocaust) and Charlie Bellmore (Kingdom Of Sorrow).