DEE SNIDER Reveals Late IRON MAIDEN Drummer CLIVE BURR Influenced TWISTED SISTER Hit "I Wanna Rock" (Video)

Speaking with VRP Rocks, Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider reveals how he fused the unmistakable Iron Maiden gallop with anthemic melody of Slade to shape Twisted Sister's hit, "I Wanna Rock", from their platinum selling monumental Stay Hungry album. Hear how Dee claims to have written Twisted Sister's pivotal record in just 45 minutes, and more.

Snider: "I remember writing 'I Wanna Rock' doing the Maiden gallop, and all of a sudden I was off to the races. I told (drummer) Clive Burr when he was in Desperado, 'I gotta be honest.... 'I Wanna Rock', that's your groove, man."