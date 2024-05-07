DEE SNIDER, SAMMY HAGAR, ALICE COOPER, SEBASTIAN BACH, BRET MICHAELS Featured In New A&E Series Rock Legends

A&E offers viewers a backstage pass to the celebrated careers of some of hard rock’s greatest legends with new specials celebrating rock icons Bret Michaels of Poison, Dee Snider from Twisted Sister, Alice Cooper, Sammy Hagar of Van Halen, and Sebastian Bach from Skid Row.

Beginning Sunday, June 16 at 9pm ET, the nostalgia inducing specials will go behind-the-scenes to the artists’ journeys to fame, legendary careers, and iconic music that defined the genre then and now. A preview trailer can be seen below.