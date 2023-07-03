DEE SNIDER Says He Was Almost Kicked Out Of TWISTED SISTER For Drinking Too Much Coffee - "I Had A Problem"; Video

Red Penguin Books recently published Twisted Sister legend Dee Snider’s first fictional novel, Frats. In a new interview with The SDR Show - now available wherever you get your podcasts - Snider discusses his new book, reveals how he was almost kicked out of Twisted Sister for drinking too much coffee, talks about instructing AJ Pero to play the intro to “We’re Not Gonna Take It” as a marching band cadence, and says that impersonating Robert Plant got him the gig with Twisted Sister.

Part of the GaS Digital Network, The SDR Show is an audio/video podcast hosted by radio personality Ralph Sutton and comedian Big Jay Oakerson. Watch below:

A Frats book description follows...

The debut novel by Dee Snider... Based on true events.

When young Bobby Kovax unexpectedly moves with his parents to Baldwin, Long Island, the high school hallways of 1972 prove to be littered with boys of all shapes and sizes desperate for one thing and one thing only - to belong. As he ventures ever deeper into the jungle of battling brotherhoods, or self-proclaimed “frats”, hazing ceremonies, broken promises, and his own sense of self lead Bobby down the dark path of joining forces with what he fears the most in order to go on. But how far will he go, and who is he willing to hurt, as he fights to survive?

If you are looking for a daring, disturbingly honest story that examines the pressures of toxic masculinity in the high school hallways, look no further!