DEE SNIDER Sings TWISTED SISTER's "We're Not Gonna Take It" In Times Square In Support Of New T-Mobile Campaign (Video)
July 13, 2022, 26 minutes ago
On July 12th, Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider sang the band's song "We're Not Gonna Take It" at Times Square in New York Cityas part of a campaign by T-Mobile dubbed "Carrier Callout". It has been launched with Snider spearheading the move in an attempt to win over AT&T and Verizon customers after both companies confirmed they were raising prices on select plans.
Had fun being a 🤘#TMobilePartner and letting those other wireless 🖕 carriers know aren't going to take their rate increases! #CarrierCallout pic.twitter.com/C7AnFbZzsT— Dee Snider🇺🇸 (@deesnider) July 12, 2022
In a recent Twitter exchange with a fan, Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider said he “doesn’t see” himself recording new music anymore.
A Twitter user remarked that he is “amazed” to see iconic artists like Paul McCartney and Buddy Guy performing in their 80s and Snider replied: "God bless them all! I can only do what's right for me. And for my retirement I'm writing screenplays, directing a movie, releasing my first fiction novel, producing two animated series, etc. etc. etc. My wife laughs when I tell her I'm retiring!"
After another Twitter follower asked Dee if he will still continue to record music, he responded: "Never say never, but I don't see me recording anymore. Movies, books, tv, radio, etc."
Never say never, but i don't see me recording anymore. Movies, books, tv, radio, etc. https://t.co/mYRwTzTRhV
— Dee Snider🇺🇸 (@deesnider) July 10, 2022
Snider released his solo album Leave A Scar in 2021 via Napalm Records; the album reached #18 on our BravePicks 2021 countdown.