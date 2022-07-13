DEE SNIDER Sings TWISTED SISTER's "We're Not Gonna Take It" In Times Square In Support Of New T-Mobile Campaign (Video)

On July 12th, Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider sang the band's song "We're Not Gonna Take It" at Times Square in New York Cityas part of a campaign by T-Mobile dubbed "Carrier Callout". It has been launched with Snider spearheading the move in an attempt to win over AT&T and Verizon customers after both companies confirmed they were raising prices on select plans.

Had fun being a 🤘#TMobilePartner and letting those other wireless 🖕 carriers know aren't going to take their rate increases! #CarrierCallout pic.twitter.com/C7AnFbZzsT — Dee Snider🇺🇸 (@deesnider) July 12, 2022

In a recent Twitter exchange with a fan, Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider said he “doesn’t see” himself recording new music anymore.

A Twitter user remarked that he is “amazed” to see iconic artists like Paul McCartney and Buddy Guy performing in their 80s and Snider replied: "God bless them all! I can only do what's right for me. And for my retirement I'm writing screenplays, directing a movie, releasing my first fiction novel, producing two animated series, etc. etc. etc. My wife laughs when I tell her I'm retiring!"

After another Twitter follower asked Dee if he will still continue to record music, he responded: "Never say never, but I don't see me recording anymore. Movies, books, tv, radio, etc."

Never say never, but i don't see me recording anymore. Movies, books, tv, radio, etc. https://t.co/mYRwTzTRhV

— Dee Snider🇺🇸 (@deesnider) July 10, 2022





Snider released his solo album Leave A Scar in 2021 via Napalm Records; the album reached #18 on our BravePicks 2021 countdown.