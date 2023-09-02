DEE SNIDER Talks About KISS - “Paul And Gene Get Indignant … If Somebody Disagrees With Their Opinion You’ve Committed A Cardinal Sin”

The Shout It Out Loudcast the #1 Ranked KISS Podcast on Apple Podcast and Top 40 Podcast in Music Commentary in the United State welcomed Twisted Sister legendary frontman Dee Snider to discuss all things KISS recently.

“Paul and Gene get indignant,” the singer says. “If somebody speaks against them - they think it’s against them - contradicts something they say. Or disagrees with their opinion. You’ve committed a cardinal sin. But I’ve always been a fan of Gene. When I was reading those old issues of Creem magazine, one of the first things he said was that he was a big fan of Marvel Comics. He was shooting webs like Spider Man. And I was a huge Marvel Comics fan. It’s all about commonality. When Gene said he got his moves from Marvel Comics, I was like, ‘I love Marvel Comics!’ All those faces I make. It’s from Marvel Comics. Those are the heroes.”

Snider also talks about the KISS live show, farewell tours and the term hair metal. Click here to listen to the complete interview.