DEE SNIDER Talks Early Days Creating Songs With TWISTED SISTER – “I Tried To Write With Them And They Didn’t Write With Me”
October 9, 2024, an hour ago
Guesting on the X5 podcast, Dee Snider spoke about writing and not sharing songwriting credit with his Twisted Sister bandmates.
The Twisted Sister frontman says: "I joined Twisted Sister and I joined the band that existed. They were all older guys. They're a few years older than me. And they were all from New York City, the Bronx. They had that New York attitude. I was a suburban rube. So I was younger than them. I came in the band starry eyed. I had a voice and they treated me like I was the kid. And it really alienated me from the guys. I love them all now, I mean, we're friends, but at that time, starting out, it really made me feel like I wasn't in the band. So I didn't feel like I was a part of the band for a long time."
"I tried to write with them and they didn't write with me,” he continues. “So I wound up writing and became very by myself and alone and working on these songs and I never felt like this was something I shared. I'd go in and say, 'This is the guitar part. This is the drum part.' And I would tell everybody what to do, not solos and stuff, but I very much was coming in as a loner with my songs. So I never felt the compunction, like, 'Oh, I should be sharing these songs with these guys because of all the hard work they're putting in.' Nope. They were out partying and having a good time while I was not getting high and working on song after song after song after song."
Rhino’s Rocktober returns with 43 exclusive, limited-edition vinyl releases. Kicking off October 4, new titles will be released each Friday. Rocktober 2024 features releases by iconic Warner Music artists such as Black Sabbath, Devo, INXS, Ministry, Ramones, Type-O Negative, and many more.
All releases will be available exclusively at select brick-and-mortar retail stores while supplies last.
Available October 4:
Black Sabbath - Black Sabbath
1LP on 180-gram black vinyl
Bush - Golden State
1LP on Translucent Tan vinyl
Deep Purple - Machine Head
1LP on Black vinyl
Devo - Freedom Of Choice
1LP on 180-gram Black vinyl
The Doobie Brothers - Toulouse Street
1LP on Clear vinyl
The Doobie Brothers - What Were Once Vices Are Now Habits
1LP on Clear vinyl
The English Beat - Wha’ppen
1LP on Gold vinyl
Fleetwood Mac - Heroes Are Hard to Find (50th Anniversary)
1LP on Clear with Black and Bone Splatter vinyl
Foreigner - Head Games
1LP on Translucent Light Blue vinyl
INXS - X
1LP on Translucent Red vinyl
INXS - Full Moon, Dirty Hearts
1LP on Milky Clear vinyl
IOMMI - The 1996 Dep Sessions (with Glenn Hughes)
1LP on Translucent Black Ice vinyl
Jenny Lewis - The Voyager (10th Anniversary Edition)
1LP on Sea Blue Vinyl
Ministry - The Land Of Rape And Honey (Deluxe Edition)
2LP on 180-gram Black vinyl
Ministry - Twitch (Deluxe Edition)
2LP on 180-gram Black vinyl
The Monkees - Headquarters
2LP on 140-gram Black vinyl
Montrose - Paper Money (50th Anniversary)
1LP on Ultra Clear vinyl
Morphine - Cure For Pain
1LP on 140-gram Black vinyl
Stevie Nicks - In Your Dreams
2LP on Translucent Forest Green vinyl
The Stooges - The Stooges (John Cale Mix)
1LP on Ruby Red vinyl
Stone Temple Pilots - No.4
1LP on Black/White Splatter Vinyl
Stone Temple Pilots - Shangri-LA-DEE-DA
1LP on Neon Yellow w/ Orange Splatter vinyl
Third Eye Blind - Blue
2LP on Clear with Blue Splatter vinyl
Twisted Sister - Stay Hungry (40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)
2LP on Translucent Red Vinyl
Type O Negative - Slow Deep And Hard
2LP on 140-gram Green and Black Marble vinyl
Type O Negative - October Rust
1LP on 140-gram Green and Black Marble vinyl
Wilco - Summerteeth
2LP on Opaque Electric Blue
Ron Wood - I’ve Got My Own Album To Do
1LP on Olive Green vinyl
Whitesnake - Northwinds
1LP on Black Ice vinyl
Whitesnake - White Snake
1LP on Translucent Tan vinyl
Available October 18:
Ramones - Animal Boy
1LP on Black vinyl
Ramones - Pleasant Dreams
1LP on Black vinyl
Velvet Underground - Alternate Version
1LP on Ultra Clear vinyl
Available October 25 :
The Cars - Door to Door
1LP on Translucent Grape vinyl
Foghat - Foghat Live
1LP on Transparent Orange vinyl
Foreigner - Double Vision
1LP on 140-gram Translucent Grape vinyl
Iron Butterfly - Fillmore East 1968
1LP on Black vinyl
Porno For Pyros - Pyrotechnics: Porno For Pyros’ Latest & Greatest
1LP Clear with Orange Splatter vinyl
YES - YesSingles 2
1LP on Blue and White Splatter vinyl