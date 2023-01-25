DEE SNIDER To Release Novel About Toxic Masculinity

During an appearance on Full Metal Jackie’s radio program, Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider revealed he is writing a novel titled Frats about toxic masculinity.

"In 2023, I'm releasing my first novel — a fictional novel called Frats and we'll talk more about that in the future — it's nothing to do with rock 'n' roll either. I'm also directing my first movie, one I've written called My Enemy's Enemy. I was supposed to be directing it last year, but it's going in that direction."

"The fiction novel is a '70s period piece coming of age story, but it's all about toxic masculinity and growing up in a very toxic environment and how it affects people.”

Postponed in 2021 and 2022 due to the global pandemic, the annual Rock Meets Classic tour is due to gear up in Germany through April 2023. It will feature Joey Tempest (Europe), Dee Snider (Twisted Sister), Mick Box and Bernie Shaw (Uriah Heep), Maggie Reilley (Mike Oldfield), Ronnie Romero (Rainbow) and Mike Tramp (White Lion). They will be backed by the Mat Sinner Band and The RMC Symphony Orchestra.

For updates and ticket information go to the official Rock Meets Classic website here.

The first round of dates is below, with more due to be announced soon.