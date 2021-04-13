DEEN CASTRONOVO - "Moving Forward With Some Amazing New Albums Like GIOELI/CASTRONOVO, REVOLUTION SAINTS And More"

Drummer/vocalist Deen Castronovo, who recently stepped away from The Dead Daisies while preparing for back surgery, has issued the following update:

"Hey everyone! I am so happy to announce that Frontiers and I have made amends, and are moving forward with some amazing new albums like Gioeli/Castronovo, Revolution Saints and more!! I couldn’t be happier and more grateful for this renewal of our relationship. Serafino (label boss) supported his belief in me not only as a drummer, but as a lead singer many years ago. Revolution Saints gives me that platform, and I’m excited to share my voice with the world. Stay tuned for updates and more exciting news as we bring all of this to new life."

Castronovo issued the following official statement upon his departure from The Dead Daisies:

"As some of you may have heard, I have officially left The Dead Daisies. My decision to leave was not an easy one as I have great respect for my former band members and a tremendous amount of love and appreciation for all the fans who supported us. This decision will ultimately give me time to spend with my family after touring extensively and schedule a minor back surgery to ensure that I am able get back on the road playing music and doing what I love! Rest assured I will be back and playing soon! I love you all. Stay healthy, stay safe and look for great things to come in the future! Stay tuned!"

In January 2020, Revolution Saints - Deen Castronovo (ex-Journey, Bad English), Doug Aldrich (The Dead Daisies, ex-Whitesnake, Duo), Jack Blades (Night Ranger, Damn Yankees) - released their third album, Rise. Details and tracks are available below.

Tracklisting:

"When The Heartache Has Gone"

"Price To Pay"

"Rise"

"Coming Home"

"Closer"

"Higher"

"Talk To Me"

"It's Not The End (It's Just The Beginning)"

"Million Miles"

"Win Or Lose"

"Eyes Of A Child"

"Coming Home" lyric video:

"Talk To Me" video:

"Price To Pay" video:

"Closer" lyric video:

"When The Heartache Has Gone" video:

Lineup:

Deen Castronovo: lead vocals, drums

Jack Blades: bass, vocals

Doug Aldrich: guitars

Featuring:

Alessandro Del Vecchio: keyboards, backing vocals

Lunakaire: guest vocals on “Talk to Me"