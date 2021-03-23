DEEN CASTRONOVO - "Opiates Are Evil And The Withdrawals Are Murder"

Drummer/vocalist Deen Castronovo, who recently stepped away from The Dead Daisies while preparing for back surgery, has issued the following update:

"Quick update my friends... Day 4 of detox and finally feeling better. The 1st 3 days were torture. After being on opiates for over a year due to Covid restrictions and not being able to get my back surgery this is something I never want to go thru again. Opiates are evil and the withdrawals are murder. Don’t go it alone!"



Castronovo issued the following official statement upon his departure from The Dead Daisies:

"As some of you may have heard, I have officially left The Dead Daisies. My decision to leave was not an easy one as I have great respect for my former band members and a tremendous amount of love and appreciation for all the fans who supported us. This decision will ultimately give me time to spend with my family after touring extensively and schedule a minor back surgery to ensure that I am able get back on the road playing music and doing what I love! Rest assured I will be back and playing soon! I love you all. Stay healthy, stay safe and look for great things to come in the future! Stay tuned!"