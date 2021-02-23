DEEN CASTRONOVO To Undergo Spinal Epidural Procedure Tomorrow - "If This Doesn’t Work It’s Under The Knife ASAP"

Drummer/vocalist Deen Castronovo, who recently parted ways with The Dead Daisies, has revealed that he'll undergo a spinal epidural procedure tomorrow (Wednesday, February 24).

Says Deen: "Well my brothers and sisters... Tomorrow morning I go in to get an epidural in my spine to alleviate the pain I’m in until I get the all clear for surgery. Say some prayers my friends. If this doesn’t work it’s under the knife ASAP!"

Castronovo issued the following official statement upon his departure from The Dead Daisies:

"As some of you may have heard, I have officially left The Dead Daisies. My decision to leave was not an easy one as I have great respect for my former band members and a tremendous amount of love and appreciation for all the fans who supported us. This decision will ultimately give me time to spend with my family after touring extensively and schedule a minor back surgery to ensure that I am able get back on the road playing music and doing what I love! Rest assured I will be back and playing soon! I love you all. Stay healthy, stay safe and look for great things to come in the future! Stay tuned!"