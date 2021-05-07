DEEP PURPLE Announce Rescheduled UK Tour Dates For October 2022

Deep Purple have rescheduled their UK tour, issuing the following statement:

"The health and safety of all our fans, crew and fellow band mates is our priority and so we are very sad and disappointed that due to the ongoing difficulties of the COVID virus our UK tour has been postponed and rescheduled to October 2022. All tickets including the VIP experience remain valid and we can’t wait to see you all where we can celebrate and finally bring the house down safely. Thank you for all your loyalty and support."

Tickets are available here. Original tickets remain valid.

New dates (with Special Guests Blue Öyster Cult):

October 2022

20 - O2 - London, England

22 - Hydro - Glasgow, Scotland

23 - FD Arena - Leeds, England

25 - Utilita Arena - Birmingham, England

26 - Manchester Arena - Manchester, England