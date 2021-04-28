DEEP PURPLE Drummer IAN PAICE Discusses Recent Collaboration With Late Rapper DMX - "It's Not Unusual For Me To Step Outside My Normal Sphere Of Rock Music"; Video

“X Moves” is the newest single from rapper DMX, who passed away on April 9, 2021 following a catastrophic cardiac arrest. It’s a full-fledged rock/hip hop hybrid that recruits not one but three Rock Hall Of Famers: Deep Purple drummer Ian Paice who provides the track’s stampeding groove and YES/Asia guitarist Steve Howe who throws down a riff for DMX to ride.

Ian Paice discusses the collaboration in this new video:

In addition, “X Moves” finds DMX trading verses with the great Parliament-Funkadelic maestro Bootsy Collins who also provides a bit of extraterrestrial magic with his signature Space Bass. And finally, bringing an international flavor to the mix, German producer/artist Jürgen Engler of Die Krupps produced and mixed the track alongside Cleopatra Records founder Brian Perera who co-produced the track. All told, “X Moves” is a magnificent work that may prove to be DMX’s most daring move yet!

Stream the single here, and pre-order the limited edition 7” vinyl here.