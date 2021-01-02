DEEP PURPLE Drummer IAN PAICE Reacts To 11 Year-Old Drum Prodigy YOYOKA's Performance Of "Burn" - "She Hits Harder Than I Do; This Young Lady Is Special" (Video)

Japanese drum prodigy Yoyoka Soma, age 11, recently uploaded her cover of the Deep Purple classic "Burn". Many Deep Purple fans wrote to drummer Ian Paice suggesting he check out the clip, which he did, and his reaction is below.

Watch to the end, as the last four minutes feature Paice offering his thoughts on Yoyoka's skills, saying "You see something like that and it makes you smile. It just makes you happy. It's what it's all about. There's a young persom there, she found something that she loves, and she's going for it 100%."

Yoyoka previously teamed up with Paulie Z, bassist Koichi Terasawa (ex-SLY) and guitarist Satsuma3042 to record a lockdown cover of Ozzy Osbourne's "Over The Mountain". Check it out below.