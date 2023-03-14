DEEP PURPLE - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Unleashed In Japan 2023 Tokyo Budokan Show Streaming

March 14, 2023, 28 minutes ago

Metal Justice Tokyo has shared video of Deep Purple's entire March 13th show in Tokyo, Japan at the Budokan. Check it out below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Highway Star"
"Pictures of Home"
"No Need To Shout"
"Nothing At All"
"Uncommon Man" 
"Lazy"
"When A Blind Man Cries"
"Anya"
"Perfect Strangers"
"Space Truckin'"
"Smoke On The Water"

Encore: 
"Hush"
"Black Night"



