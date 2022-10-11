DEEP PURPLE From The Vault: "Strange Kind Of Woman" Live Video Restored

Deep Purple have released a restored live video for "Strange Kind Of Woman". This restored video was filmed on September 3, 2005 at Polo Express, Düsseldorf, Germany. It was recorded for the TV promotion of the studio album, Rapture Of The Deep. This live version hasn't been released on any Deep Purple CD or video.

Following the news in July that Steve Morse will be stepping back from the band, after more than a quarter of a century, Deep Purple announced that, following an abundant summer of touring, Simon McBride will join the band permanently.

Collectively, the band stated: “We are thrilled that Simon has agreed to join. Simon’s playing is up there with the greats. Of course, Steve can’t be replaced, the same as Ritchie, and Steve has a long legacy with Deep Purple. In Simon we have not found a replacement, but an extraordinarily talented and exciting guitarist in his own right. The reception from audiences over the Summer has already been great and we are looking forward to the forthcoming dates in the UK and Europe across the rest of the year. It is clear that Simon also holds great respect for those before him. We are all excited for what the years to come hold for the band.”

Simon stated: “I'm very happy to be asked to join the band, at the start of the pandemic if someone would have said to me that I was going to be the new guitarist in Deep Purple I would have just laughed, but here we are and it's happening. Deep Purple has a history of great guitarists so I’m very honoured to be asked to be part of that. They are all amazing musicians and more importantly, I have become very good friends with the guys so I can't wait to continue touring and even perhaps some writing and recording.”



