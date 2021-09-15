DEEP PURPLE Frontman IAN GILLAN On Possibility Of Reuniting With Guitarist RITCHIE BLACKMORE - "It Would Be A Circus And A Distraction To Everything We're Doing"

Deep Purple frontman Ian Gillan recently guested on Tales From The Road, where he discussed the band's latest album, Whoosh!, working with the legendary Bob Ezrin, the art of songwriting, the value of music in these times, touring, the band's relationship with former guitarist Ritchie Blackmore, and more.

On the band's press-fuelled "feud" with Blackmore, who left the band in 1993

Gillan: "Yes, we are in touch. Tensions eased quite a lot after we got hold of our business affairs and sorted everything out. Needless to say, it was all pretty nasty when we finished and Ritchie walked out, but we're too old for that now. We've both written some pleasant notes via our managers. I can't write to Ritchie or phone him because he doesn't have a telephone, he doesn't have a computer. He lives in a world of greensleeves; he lives in a medieval world, and he has messages given to him and that sort of thing. But he's sent some pleasant words to me, and I've sent some pleasant words to him. There are still issues; there are still bones of contention. I've seen a lot of rubbish being spoken... it's not worth even rising to the occasion."

On the possibility of reuniting with Blackmore

Gillan: "I think probably this late in our career, and with things moving along so pleasantly for the band, it would be a circus and it would be a distraction to everything we're doing, to be honest. It would be no fun at all, because we don't work that way anymore."

Deep Purple and earMUSIC recently launched a countdown clock for what may be an announcement of new music from the band.

The site where the clock is located features the text "Turning To Crime", possibly the title of the band's new album. The countdown is set to run out on October 6 at 7AM, PDT / 10 AM, EDT.

Deep Purple's 22nd studio album will be their follow-up to 2020's Whoosh!, also released via earMUSIC. Stay tuned for further details as they become available.

Deep Purple were recently forced to reschedule their UK tour. The band issued the following statement:

"The health and safety of all our fans, crew and fellow band mates is our priority and so we are very sad and disappointed that due to the ongoing difficulties of the COVID virus our UK tour has been postponed and rescheduled to October 2022. All tickets including the VIP experience remain valid and we can’t wait to see you all where we can celebrate and finally bring the house down safely. Thank you for all your loyalty and support."

Tickets are available here. Original tickets remain valid.

New dates (with Special Guests Blue Öyster Cult):

October 2022

20 - O2 - London, England

22 - Hydro - Glasgow, Scotland

23 - FD Arena - Leeds, England

25 - Utilita Arena - Birmingham, England

26 - Manchester Arena - Manchester, England