DEEP PURPLE Frontman IAN GILLAN To Perform Six Shows With PRAGUE PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA In Spain

Deep Purple frontman Ian Gillan the following announcement via social media on September 5th:

"Hello everybody, I'm pleased to announce my Spanish tour in November with the Prague Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Friedemann Riehle. There will be some great singers with the orchestra who will be performing songs by Queen, Pink Floyd, AC/DC and Metallica, and I'll be closing the show with my Purple choices, which will include 'Highway Star', 'Hush', 'Perfect Strangers', 'Smoke On The Water', 'Nothing At All', 'When A Blind Man Cries' and 'Black Night'. Tickets are on sale now, so I hope to see you all in November."

Tour dates:

November

11 - Zaragoza - Principe Felipe Arena

12 - Barcelona - Pabellón Olímpico de Badalona

18 - Vigo - Instituto ferial de Vigo: IFEVI

19 - Vitoria-Gasteitz - Fernando Buesa Arena

25 - Granada - Palacio delos Deportes

26 - Madrid - Pabellón Multisos Madrid Arena

Tickets are on sale here.

Deep Purple have released the video below, stating: "From the Vault: This restored video was filmed on September 3, 2005 at Polo Express, Düsseldorf, Germany. It was recorded for the TV promotion of the studio album, Rapture Of The Deep. The title track was played live nearly every night during this tour and it became a solid presence in the band's repertoire for many years to come (right up to today). This live version hasn't been released on any Deep Purple CD or Video. We hope you enjoy it!"

Deep Purple previously released the restored live video for "Demon's Eye". Watch below