DEEP PURPLE - Hypergallery Announces Limited Edition Abandon Album Cover Print By Acclaimed Artist IOANNIS

Hypergallery release limited edition print of Deep Purple’s Abandon artwork by acclaimed album cover designer Ioannis, as the band announce a huge new tour of the USA alongside Yes.

As Deep Purple promote a new raft of dates across the USA with fellow legendary headliners, Yes, a boutique print publisher based in Henley-on-Thames, UK has announced the latest piece of album cover design history to receive their specialist attention.

Abandon was the 16th studio album from Deep Purple, released in May 1998. It was the band's last album to feature founding member Jon Lord prior to his departure in 2002.

The cover artwork has been meticulously reconstructed from the original source material by artist Ioannis, who relished the opportunity to do so.

Ioannis: "The band had just completed Abandon and were late getting the cover art together. I sat in their manager Bruce Payne's office along with Roger Glover who, as well as being the bass player and producer, was the art director for the band whenever I worked with them. We discussed a series of ideas and about a week later I brought them several concepts - the cover that eventually became Abandon was one of them.After that I worked with Roger on a tour book, and designed merchandise for the Abandon tour.There had been a huge rush to get the album art finished, approved, and off to the printers. Because of this, although it is one of my favourite images, I always regretted the fact that I did not have the time to work on it as I would have liked. In the creation of this edition of prints I had the chance to revisit the original source material and painstakingly recreate the artwork with all the depth and detail that I had always seen in my mind's eye. I think what we have made, Hypergallery and myself together with the talented printers at Visual Impact, is very striking."

Abandon is a small edition of only 50, print by esteemed art print studio Visual Impact, based in Connecticut. These truly rare collectibles will be available exclusively through Hypergallery online until the edition sells out.

Go to Hypertgallery.com here to purchase your print.

Deep Purple have announced the North American leg of their = 1 More Time Tour, "Celebrating Over 50 Years Of Smoke On The Water", with special guests, YES.

VIP packages and fan pre-sale available starting at 12 PM, local time today. Use password SMOKE. General on sale begins Friday, April 12 at 10 AM, local. Ticket links at deeppurple.com, and .deep-purple.com.

Dates:

August

14 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live

15 - Tampa, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Event Center

17 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

18 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Casino - Grand Theatre

19 - Forth Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

21 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion At Riverbend Music Center

22 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre At Freedom Hill

23 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

25 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

27 - Montreal, QC Bell Centre

28 - Gilford, NH - Banknh Pavilion

30 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

31 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

September

1 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health At Jones Beach Theater

3 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

4 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage At Spac

6 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center For The Arts

7 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

8 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion At Montage Mountain

As previously reported, Deep Purple's = 1 More Time Tour will land in Europe and the UK this October and November. Jefferson Starship will be special guests on the Europe dates, and Reef will be special guests for the UK shows.

EU/UK tour dates:

October

17 - Katowice, Poland - Spodek Arena

19 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling-Halle

20 - Berlin, Germany - Messehalle

22 - Mannheim, Germany - SAP Arena

23 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

25 - Essen, Germany - Grugahalle

26 - Lingen, Germany - Emsland Arena

28 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest National

29 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggodome

31 - Esch-sur-alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal

November

1 - Paris, France - Zenith

4 - Birmingham , UK - Resorts World Arena

6 - London , UK - 02

7 - Leeds, UK - FD Arena

9 - Manchester , UK - AO Arena

10 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

Find Deep Purple's complete tour itinerary here.