DEEP PURPLE - Items Autographed By IAN GILLAN Up For Auction

Deep Purple memorabilia, signed by singer Ian Gillan, will be up for sale via The Rotary Club of Lyme Regis. The silent auction begins on Friday, March 12 and continues until the end of the month, reports Bradley White of Bridport News.

The auction boasts more than 100 lots, including a collection of Deep Purple DVDs, books and vinyl donated by the band's lead singer, Ian Gillan, who lives locally and has offered to personally sign the auction items on request. Those items can be viewed now at this location.

The event will be hosted online and will raise funds for Lyme Regis Food Bank, Julia's House, Weldmar Hospicecare and the Alzheimer's Society. All four of these charities, along with the rotary club itself, have struggled to raise funds in the past year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.