DEEP PURPLE, KEITH RICHARDS, CARLOS SANTANA And Others Appear In "They All Came Out To Montreux" Documentary, Coming To The BBC This Month

They All Came Out To Montreux, the three-part documentary mini-series telling the story of the legendary Montreux Jazz Festival, will air on the BBC this month. Three one-hour episodes will air consecutively on BBC Four starting at 10:15 PM on June 16. All three episodes will be available immediately on BBC iPlayer.

Directed by British filmmaker Oliver Murray, the documentary retraces the incredible story of Claude Nobs and his now legendary event, the Montreux Jazz Festival.

With over 70 performances and testimonials from: David Bowie, Ray Charles, Miles Davis, Deep Purple, Aretha Franklin, Gilberto Gil, Buddy Guy, Herbie Hancock, Alicia Keys, Questlove, Quincy Jones, John Mclaughlin, Marcus Miller, Prince, Rag’n’Bone Man, Keith Richards, Carlos Santana, Nina Simone, Sting, Shania Twain, Jack White and many more.

Three one-hour episodes, more than 40 testimonies, 30 concert performances and a variety of previously unseen images: never before has a documentary of this magnitude been made on the history of Claude Nobs and the Montreux Jazz Festival. By immersing the audience in the Festival’s exceptional archives, They all came out to Montreux offers a breath-taking panorama of half a century of music history. In total, more than thirty concert excerpts, from the 1960s to the present day, are included in the documentary.

For more on the film, and to view a video trailer, head here.