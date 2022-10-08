DEEP PURPLE - Limited Edition Soundboard Series Live in Tokyo 2001, Live In Hong Kong 2001 Available Now

earMusic has shared the details of the next two releases of Deep Purple’s celebrated Limited Edition Soundboard Series.

Live In Tokyo 2001 was recorded among the two nights the band played in Japan, during an extensive tour in Asia. It captures a stand-out performance by the band, supported by conductor Paul Mann and the Shin Nihon Philharmonic Select Orchestra.

As in the show´s premiere at the Royal Albert Hall, Jon Lord’s masterful three-piece "Concerto" was the core of the show, but many other classics from Purple´s history, as well as songs from the members solo career made this set-list unique. None other than Ronnie James Dio was part of the show, and he is featured on multiple songs.

Live In Hong Kong 2001 captures instead the raw, pure, and more rock 'n' roll side of Deep Purple; here at its best in a show played in a sold out Hong Kong Coliseum, the city’s largest concert hall.

Both live albums come as strictly limited Deluxe Coloured Vinyl Editions, as well as limited 2CD Digipaks and, of course, digitally on your provider of choice.

Check out Live In Tokyo 2001 here.

Tracklisting:

Disc One

"Pictured Within"

"Sitting In A Dream"

"Love Is All"

"Fever Dreams"

"Rainbow In The Dark"

"Watching The Sky"

"Sometimes I Feel Like Screaming"

"The Well-Dressed Guitar"

"Wring That Neck"

"Fools"

"Perfect Strangers"

Disc Two

"Concerto For Group And Orchestra - Movement I"

"Concerto For Group And Orchestra - Movement II"

"Concerto For Group And Orchestra - Movement III"

"When A Blind Man Cries"

"Pictures Of Home"

"Smoke On The Water"

Check out Live In Hong Kong 2001 here.

Tracklisting:

Disc One

"Woman From Tokyo"

"Ted The Mechanic"

"Mary Long"

"Lazy"

"No One Came"

"Black Night"

"Sometimes I Feel Like Screaming"

"Fools"

Disc Two

"Perfect Strangers"

"Hey Cisco"

"When A Blind Man Cries"

"Smoke On The Water"

"Speed King"

"Hush"

"Highway Star"