DEEP PURPLE Live In Hollywood, Florida - Review, Setlist, Video

Deep Purple's =1 More Time tour landed at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida last night (August 14). Setlist and fan-filmed video can be found below.

Darker Than Blue has shared the following review from Simon Robinson:

"So much for the cynics; Deep Purple weighed in to their American tour with FIVE songs off the new album on Aug 14th at the Hard Rock, Hollywood. All but one track ('Uncommon Man') from the Morse era have gone, which suggests a strong signal that they want to mark the new line-up properly. Four songs from Machine Head will help audiences there, the In Rock trio maybe less so! Full list below the picture (in case anyone is still trying to keep the UK gigs a surpise!), nicked from Setlist.fm, and thanks to Martin Statsberry for the heads up."

Deep Purple's setlist, as per Setlist.fm:



"Highway Star"

"A Bit On The Side"

"Hard Lovin' Man"

"Into The Fire"

Guitar Solo (including "Misirlou")

"Uncommon Man" (Dedicated to Jon Lord)

"Lazy Sod"

Keyboard Solo

"Lazy"

"Show Me" (Live debut)

"Portable Door"

"Anya"

Keyboard Solo (Including "Rondo alla Turca")

"Bleeding Obvious"

"Space Truckin'"

"Smoke On The Water"

Encore:

"Caught In The Act" (Snippet)

"Hush" (Joe South cover)

"Black Night"

Upcoming =1 More Time tour dates:

August

15 - Tampa, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Event Center

17 - The Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

18 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Casino - Grand Theater

19 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

21 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

22 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

23 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

25 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

27 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

28 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion

30 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

31 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

September

1 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

3 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

4 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC

6 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

7 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

8 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Tickets are available at deeppurple.com.

Deep Purple's new album, =1, is available via earMUSIC as Ltd. CD+DVD (Digipak), CD (Jewelcase), 2LP Gatefold (black, 180g), Ltd. Purple 2LP Gatefold (180g), Ltd. Crystal Clear 2LP (180g) and Ltd. Box Set (CD+DVD Digipak, 2LP black Gatefold, 3x exclusive 10” vinyl editions feat. live recordings from Deep Purple’s 2022 tour, exclusive Collector’s T-shirt, 2x exclusive guitar picks, 1x exclusive art print, 1x exclusive lanyard, and the chance to win a Golden Ticket giving access to all shows on the Deep Purple =1 More Time tour).

All LPs include a rich 12-page vinyl sized booklet. The bonus DVD features the approx. 60min documentary ‘Access All Areas’ joining Deep Purple backstage on tour and providing an exclusive look behind the scenes.

Further exclusive items are available via the official album store (here): Ltd. 2LP Picture Disc, Ltd. Cassette, strictly limited canvas signed by all band members - limited to 50 items only and various other merchandise items.

Tracklisting:

"Show Me"

"A Bit On The Side"

"Sharp Shooter"

"Portable Door"

"Old-Fangled Thing"

"If I Were You"

"Pictures Of You"

"I’m Saying Nothin’"

"Lazy Sod"

"Now You’re Talkin’"

"No Money To Burn"

"I’ll Catch You"

"Bleeding Obvious"

