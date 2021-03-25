DEEP PURPLE - Professor Of Rock Tells The "Insane" Story Of 70s Classic "Smoke On The Water"; Video

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"A flare gun fired by an idiot attending a Frank Zappa concert led to the burning of a casino, a towering fire in the sky, and the birth of a rock n’ roll classic by Deep Purple. The insane story of 70s classic 'Smoke On The Water', the riveting account of the disaster in Montreux, next on Professor of Rock."