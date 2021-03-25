DEEP PURPLE - Professor Of Rock Tells The "Insane" Story Of 70s Classic "Smoke On The Water"; Video

March 25, 2021, an hour ago

news hard rock rarities deep purple professor of rock

DEEP PURPLE - Professor Of Rock Tells The "Insane" Story Of 70s Classic "Smoke On The Water"; Video

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"A flare gun fired by an idiot attending a Frank Zappa concert led to the burning of a casino, a towering fire in the sky, and the birth of a rock n’ roll classic by Deep Purple. The insane story of 70s classic 'Smoke On The Water', the riveting account of the disaster in Montreux, next on Professor of Rock."



Featured Audio

BLACK SABBATH – “The Mob Rules” (Live) (Rhino)

BLACK SABBATH – “The Mob Rules” (Live) (Rhino)

Featured Video

WARCALL Premieres "The Chase"

WARCALL Premieres "The Chase"

Latest Reviews