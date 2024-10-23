DEEP PURPLE Scores UK #1 With "Lazy Sod"

Deep Purple released their new studio album, =1, back on July 19. The album landed at #1 on the Official Album Charts in Germany, Sweden, and Switzerland, and debuted in the Top 20 in a number of other countries.

The band's single, "Lazy Sod", has now secured the band a #1 spot in the UK. Forbes Senior Contributor, Hugh McIntyre, reports that “Lazy Sod” bolts to the top spot on the Official Physical Singles ranking, earning them another leader.

Deep Purple has now earned just two #1s throughout their years together on the Official Physical Singles chart. The list hasn’t existed as long as they have, so it’s not shocking that they haven’t claimed many more smashes.

“Lazy Sod” is not new to the Official Physical Singles ranking, according to the chart itself. It’s now spent just two frames on the list of the bestselling individual tunes on any physical medium, and it reappears as high as a product can climb this time around.

As it returns to the physical-only roster, “Lazy Sod” also debuts on two other charts in the UK. The track opens at #3 on the Official Vinyl Singles ranking, as it’s that format that has helped the relatively new cut become a smash. The tune also launches at #21 on the Official Singles Sales tally.

Deep Purple's new album, =1, is available via earMUSIC.

Tracklisting:

"Show Me"

"A Bit On The Side"

"Sharp Shooter"

"Portable Door"

"Old-Fangled Thing"

"If I Were You"

"Pictures Of You"

"I’m Saying Nothin’"

"Lazy Sod"

"Now You’re Talkin’"

"No Money To Burn"

"I’ll Catch You"

"Bleeding Obvious"

"Pictures Of You" video:

"Portable Door" video: