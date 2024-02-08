DEEP PURPLE Share First Glimpse Of New "Smoke On The Water" Music Video

Deep Purple recently announced the March 29 release of the Machine Head: Super Deluxe Edition boxset, featuring new remixes, full immersive dolby atmos sound, In Concert '72, and a never-before-released concert from Montreux '71 on a 1LP, 3CD and Blu-Ray collectible set.

The first glimpse of the new music video for "Smoke On The Water" is here. Dripping with 70s cool, the full video will drop on March 1. Go behind the scenes with co-directors Dan Gibling and Luke McDonnell as they share their inspiration for creating the first ever music video for the iconic track.

Listen to "Smoke On The Water" in Dolby Atmos Immersive sound, mixed by Dweezil Zappa, here, and below.

Deep Purple unleashed one of the best guitar riffs since the invention of rock and roll with “Smoke On The Water,” a song dubbed the Beethoven’s 5th of hard rock. Since its 1972 debut on Machine Head, the song and the album have left an indelible mark on music, inspiring countless bands around the world.

We're honoring the album’s enormous legacy with a comprehensive version introducing new mixes and previously unreleased live recordings.

Highlighting the collection are several different versions of the album, including new stereo and Dolby Atmos mixes by Dweezil Zappa. The 1974 quadraphonic mix and a newly remastered version of the original album are also featured, adding depth to the extraordinary set.

The Super Deluxe Edition also contains two captivating live performances. The first, recorded on March 9, 1972, at the Paris Theatre in London, captures the group’s unrivaled stage presence during the “Machine Head Tour.” The second, previously unreleased, was recorded in April 1971 at the Montreux Casino in Switzerland. The band planned to record Machine Head there that December, but the venue burned down right before the sessions began, an event immortalized in “Smoke On The Water.”

In the aftermath, guitarist Ritchie Blackmore, keyboardist Jon Lord, singer Ian Gillan, bassist Roger Glover, and drummer Ian Paice relocated to the nearby Grand Hotel (empty for the winter season) to record the album. Despite the chaos, the band managed to create its most successful album ever, topping the U.K. album chart and cracking the Top 10 in the US, earning a double platinum certification in 1986.

The previously unreleased Montreux concert promises to be a highlight for fans. The audience recording covers songs the band recorded prior to Machine Head, including “Child In Time” (from 1969’s Concerto Fro Group And Orchestra ), “Speed King” (from 1970’s Deep Purple In Rock), and “Strange Kind Of Woman” (from 1971’s Fireball).

The new Dolby Atmos and 2024 mixes provide fresh and immersive perspectives on this classic album and were made by Zappa using the original tapes. In the liner notes, Zappa says: “It’s one of those records where I think, ‘How did they come up with this?’ It’s got classical influences in the guitar and the keyboard, but then it’s got the blues and there’s little bits of funkiness. And you have this singer who has the most killer voice. All these things come together in a way where it doesn’t sound like commercial music, yet people got really excited about it. It’s a fascinating recipe.”

Tracklisting:

LP: 2024 Remix

Side One

"Highway Star"

"Maybe I’m A Leo"

"Pictures Of Home"

"Never Before"

Side Two

"Smoke On The Water"

"Lazy"

"When A Blind Man Cries" (B-Side)

"Space Truckin’"

CD1: 2024 Remix

"Highway Star"

"Maybe I’m A Leo"

"Pictures Of Home"

"Never Before"

"Smoke On The Water"

"Lazy"

"Space Truckin’"

"When A Blind Man Cries" (B-Side)

2024 Remaster

"Highway Star"

"Maybe I’m A Leo"

"Pictures Of Home"

"Never Before"

"Smoke On The Water"

"Lazy"

"Space Truckin’"

CD2: In Concert ’72

Introduction

"Highway Star"

"Strange Kind Of Woman"

"Maybe I’m A Leo"

"Smoke On The Water"

"Never Before"

"Lazy"

"Space Truckin’"

"Lucille"

"Maybe I’m A Leo" (sound-check)

CD3: Montreux ’71

"Swiss Yodel"

"Speed King"

"Strange Kind Of Woman"

"Into The Fire"

"Child In Time"

"Paint It Black"

"Wring That Neck (Hard Road)"

"Black Night"

"Lucille"

Blu-Ray:

2024 Atmos Remix

"Highway Star"

"Maybe I’m A Leo"

"Pictures Of Home"

"Never Before"

"Smoke On The Water"

"Lazy"

"Space Truckin’"

"When A Blind Man Cries" (B-Side)

Quad Mix

"Highway Star"

"Maybe I’m A Leo"

"Pictures Of Home"

"Never Before"

"Smoke On The Water"

"Lazy"

"Space Truckin’"

5.1 Mixes

"When A Blind Man Cries"

"Maybe I’m A Leo"

"Lazy"

LP1: All tracks previously unreleased

CD1: Tracks 1-8 new remix previously unreleased

CD1: Tracks 9-15 new remaster previously unreleased

CD2: Previously released 2012

CD3: All tracks previously unreleased

Blu-ray: Tracks 1-8 new remix previously unreleased

Blu-ray: Tracks 9-15 previously released 1974

Blu-ray: Tracks 16-18 previously released 2012

"Smoke On The Water" (2024 remix):