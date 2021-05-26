DEEP PURPLE - Two New "In-Depth" Books To Be Released In September

Wymer Publishing has set September 24 as the release date for two new Deep Purple titles in the "In-Depth" series of books.

Deep Purple - Slaves And Masters In-Depth description: Slaves And Masters is arguably one of the most divisive albums in Deep Purple’s history. A product of Ian Gillan’s sacking from the band and the recruitment of former Rainbow vocalist Joe Lynn Turner, in 1990, Slaves And Masters divided the fanbase enormously. But with four fifths of the classic Mk2 lineup at the helm and a desire to recapture the live feeling in the studio that had been a hallmark of their seventies albums, was it really the worst Deep Purple album as some fans claim?

In this book, author Laura Shenton MA LLCM DipRSL offers an indepth perspective on Deep Purple’s thirteenth studio album from a range of angles including how the album came to be, how it was presented and received at the time (live as well as on record), and what it means in terms of Deep Purple’s legacy today.

Deep Purple - Fireball In-Depth description: In 1970, In Rock marked the studio arrival of Deep Purple Mk2. When it came to making a follow-up, times were turbulent and divisive, so much so that there were doubts as to whether Deep Purple would even last!

Sandwiched between In Rock and Machine Head, it is hardly surprising that Deep Purple’s 1971 album, Fireball, is so often overlooked in comparison. It wasn’t an easy time for the band; with demand for more concerts following the success of In Rock, the making of Fireball took over a year and yet, it is an essential album - both in terms of how it documents Deep Purple’s progression as a band and in terms of what it offers overall musically.

In this book, author Laura Shenton MA LLCM DipRSL offers an indepth perspective on Fireball from a range of angles including how it came to be, how it was presented and received at the time (live as well as on record), and what it means in terms of Deep Purple’s legacy today.

