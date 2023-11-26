DEEP PURPLE - Upcoming Show In Gurugram, India Cancelled

It was recently announced that legendary English rock band, Deep Purple, will perform at the Bandland Festival in Bengaluru, India on December 17. The band was also scheduled to perform in Gurugram, India on December 15, but according to Telegraph India that show has been cancelled.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, Bandland Arena in Gurugram stands cancelled. That being said, Bandland in Bengaluru still goes on as planned and Deep Purple will be taking stage in India this December," the organisers said in a statement shared on the official Instagram page of Bandland. "All ticket holders for the Bandland Arena Gurugram concert will receive a full refund of their purchased tickets in seven-ten working days," the statement further read.

For tickets and complete Bengaluru show details, head here.