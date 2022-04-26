DEF CON SOUND SYSTEM Featuring MONSTER VOODOO MACHINE Frontman ADAM SEWELL To Make Live Debut This Saturday In Toronto

Def Con Sound System frontman / founder Adam Sewell - also knows as the frontman for Monster Voodoo Machine - has checked in with the following update:

"My first time back on stage in 7 and half years is only a few days away. This Saturday, Toronto - Sat. April 30 - The Dakota Tavern - Def Con Sound System with our good friends Mark Malibu And The Wasagas, and Christian And The Sinners.

It would be wonderful to see everyone there. A lot of hard work has gone into this, the bands are absolutely killer (and a lot of fun), and I feel like we’ve created something really unique that you're not going to see or experience anywhere else.

But please don’t ask when we’re playing next. I have no idea. There’s nothing booked. And we won’t be playing shows in the future "just for the sake of playing shows." I’ve already done that. For decades… and decades. And it broke me. I’m not doing that anymore. So, not to be THAT guy… but if you’re at all interested (?), then THIS is your chance to see the band.

Really looking forward to the show. And I know that the fantastic Mark Malibu And The Wasagas, and Christian And The Sinners are a guaranteed good time for a hot Saturday night in the big city!

Tickets are still available at this location.

Hope to see you there."