DEF CON SOUND SYSTEM Frontman / Founder ADAM SEWELL - "I'm Putting A Live Band Together That's Going To Crush The Skulls Of Anyone Who Doubted Me Over The Years"

Veteran Canadian musician, Adam Sewell - former frontman of Monster Voodoo Machine - has posted a new update on his latest project, Def Con Sound System:

"Happy second anniversary to the Silver Bullets album. Thank you to everyone who bought the album, or the singles, streamed it, shared links, watched the videos, wrote encouraging comments, or smiled and nodded politely as I rambled on endlessly about the songs. You all seriously, seriously rule.

Hoping that one day in the not too distant future I’ll actually get to perform these songs live for the very first time. I’m putting a live band together that’s going to destroy stages... shake the rafters... and crush the fucking skulls of anyone who doubted me over the years. So yeah, there’s that to look forward to.

'If you want blood….'

Thank you again my friends!"

Since 1996, Toronto-based, Juno Award-winning musician Adam Sewell has used Def Con Sound System as a catch-all band name for miscellaneous musical projects; including soundtracks, one-off live performances, and even a short lived full-on touring band. Sewell began writing the first Def Con Sound System full-length album in 2008. In 2011, the first single from the not-yet-finished album, "Pistol Whipped", was released. The song featured a Clash-meets-1960s spy soundtrack-sounding vibe which would hint at the direction Sewell and Def Con Sound System were headed musically. Sewell would then find himself sidetracked for a number of years, co-writing and producing the critically-acclaimed retro-soul, debut solo album by former Love Inc vocalist Simone Denny titled The Stereo Dynamite Sessions Vol. 1.

Fast forward to the year 2019 and Sewell has finally completed that full-length album which has become Silver Bullets. Co-produced by Sewell, and Jon Drew (Arkells, Tokyo Police Club, Fucked Up), the album was conceived, and written as a fictional movie soundtrack compilation album which combines radically different sounding songs and soundscapes to take the listener into the fictionally cinematic world of the non-existent film ‘Silver Bullets’, and out of the comfort zone of a traditional rock album format.

Silver Bullets tracklisting:

"Theme From Silver Bullets"

"Pistol Whipped"

"A Moving Target"

"My Crooked, Crooked Teeth"

"Fool’s Gold"

"When I Close My Eyes, All I See Is Fireworks"

"Escape Through The Casino"

"The Killing Floor"

"My Love Is The Dagger"

"Don’t You Come Around My Grave"

"End Credits"

“Theme From Silver Bullets" video:

Silver Bullets album purchase and streaming links can be found here.