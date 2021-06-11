DEF LEPPARD And Photographer ROSS HALFIN Team Up For "All I've Got Is A Photograph" Livestream Event

Join Def Leppard for a video livestream event (Friday, June 25 - 1 PM, PDT / 4 PM, EDT / 9 PM, BST) featuring Joe Elliott, Phil Collen, and photographer Ross Halfin, as they combine forces and connect with you, the fans, live to discuss Def Leppard’s incredible history of photographs. Be ready for a candid conversation between old friends and fan Q&A about the most iconic, wild, heartbreaking, and hilarious photos in the Def Leppard collection.

Have a favorite Ross Halfin / Def Leppard photograph? Maybe you took a Leppard photo of your own that you’d like to share with the band? Send your questions (written or as a video) along with your photos to events@leppardvault.com for a chance at a live response from Joe, Phil, and Ross! They will also be taking questions from the chat during the livestream.

Digital Event Tickets and Limited Edition Event Bundles on sale here. Plus, new Def Leppard Vault merchandise on sale during the event.

Want more info? Check out the event FAQ.

* All photographs to be discussed need to have been taken by Ross Halfin, unless submitted by fans. There is no guarantee that fan photos, questions and/or videos submitted for this event will be featured or answered during livestream event.