DEF LEPPARD Announce Diamond Star Halos Track By Track Livestream Event

Def Leppard have announced a Diamond Star Halos track by track livestream, in support of their latest studio album.

A message states: "Please join us for this worldwide broadcast premiere event! The Diamond Star Halos Track by Track livestream features brand new interviews with Def Leppard and more. Watch Joe, Phil, Sav, Rick, and Viv reveal behind-the-scenes stories from the making of their latest album, Diamond Star Halos. Complete with answers to fan questions sourced directly from the Vault, this hour+ filmed special premieres only inside the Def Leppard Vault."

Broadcast date: Saturday, February 25, 2023

Broadcast time: 9 PM, GMT - 4 PM, EST - 1 PM, PST

Admission grants entry to the live-streamed event, and a 24-hour replay pass.

Digital event tickets on sale. Want more info? Check out the event FAQ.