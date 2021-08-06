DEF LEPPARD Announce High ‘N’ Dry 40th Anniversary Retrospective Broadcast Event; Video Trailer

Join Def Leppard Vault for a celebration 40 years in the making. The High 'N' Dry 40th Anniversary Retrospective is a worldwide broadcast premiere event, featuring brand new interviews with Def Leppard and more.

Watch Joe, Rick, and Sav reveal behind-the-scenes stories from their legendary 1981 release, while Phil and Viv discuss the album’s impact on their own musical trajectory and the world of rock and roll.

Complete with High ’N’ Dry influences from fellow colleagues with answers to fan questions sourced directly from the Vault and Leppard socials, this hour+ filmed event premieres only inside the Def Leppard Vault.

Have a question about High 'n' Dry? Send your questions (written or as a video) to events@leppardvault.com for a chance to contribute to this incredible broadcast.

Broadcast date: Saturday, August 28, 2021

Broadcast time: 9 PM, BST - 4 PM, EDT - 1 PM, PDT

Admission grants entry to the live-streamed event, a 24-hour replay pass, and access to exclusive merch bundles.

Digital Event Tickets and Limited Edition Event Bundles on sale now. Get your tickets here.

Note: There is no guarantee that fan questions and/or videos submitted for this event will be featured in the event broadcast.

